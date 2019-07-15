Get 26% off this 50-inch Toshiba 4K TV on Amazon US and save over $100

You'd expect to see some of the best 4K TV under $500 in the Amazon Prime Day game deals, but Toshiba has really gone out of the way to sell you some great offers above the rest this week.

Its 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is currently going for just $279.99 on Amazon US right now, with a 26% discount offering Prime members a saving of over $100 for a limited time only.

The TV includes Amazon Fire support, allowing instant streaming from a variety of subscription services alongside live cable TV for the best of both worlds. That'll allow you to watch all of the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Amazon Prime and best shows on Hulu without even leaving your sofa, all presented in crisp, ultra HD 4K resolution.

This Toshiba beast also makes for one of the best gaming TVs available right now, thanks to its high performance and versatility, and its remote even features a button for PlayStation Vue... if you're into that sort of thing. There's 3 HDMI ports, too, so you won't have to worry about hooking up all your consoles into one home system.

