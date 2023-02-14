Brendan Fraser would "maybe" rejoin DC

Brendan Fraser has revealed if he'd ever return to the DC universe. The actor was set to appear in the scrapped Batgirl, and he also starred as Robotman in Doom Patrol, the HBO Max series that was recently canceled after four seasons.

"Maybe. Everything's contingent on what it's about, the role," Fraser told Variety (opens in new tab) when asked about potentially returning. "The job's not easy to do, no matter who's producing it. I just finished up with Doom Patrol, which is also a DC property. That's a unique cast and conceit, and I loved that Riley Shanahan, an actor who wore all the gear and I would just do the voice. I could do my job in my long johns and no one would know because I was in a recording studio, so it was the best day job ever. Apart from that, I'm open to it."

Brendan played the villain Firefly in the scrapped Batgirl movie, and the actor has spoken out about the cancelation multiple times. "Little girls are gonna have to wait longer now before they can see a Batgirl who they can identify that says 'hey she looks just like me too' in Leslie Grace and she was wonderful," he said recently. "Oh gosh, she was good, really terrific. She's a firecracker. Like dynamite comes in small packages for a reason. She's a dynamo."

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently claimed the film wasn't releasable, though star Leslie Grace has nothing but praise for the movie. "I got to see the film as far as it got to; the film wasn't complete by the time that it was tested," she said. "There were a bunch of scenes that weren't even in there. They were at the beginning of the editing process, and they were cut off because of everything going on at the company. But the film that I got to see – the scenes that were there – was incredible. There was definitely potential for a good film, in my opinion. Maybe we'll get to see clips of it later on."

James Gunn recently unveiled the first stage of his and Safran's new DC slate, which is titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. It includes a new Batman movie and a new Superman film.

Next up on DC's release schedule is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which arrives on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else in store.