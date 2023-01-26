DC's Titans and Doom Patrol have been cancelled – but James Gunn says it wasn't his decision

DC shows Titans and Doom Patrol have been cancelled. Both DC shows are currently airing their fourth seasons respectively, and will end once all of the episodes that have already been filmed have been broadcast on HBO Max.

In light of the news, a disgruntled viewer tweeted new DC head James Gunn, and suggested that he and his new partner Peter Safran have "a mighty big hill to climb to win the majority of fans over". Gunn responded by revealing that he and Safran didn't make the call to axe the superhero series.

"The decision to end the series precedes us," he stated candidly (opens in new tab). "But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows."

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti, Titans centers on young heroes Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and more as they join forces in their fight against evil. The first half of season 4, which aired between November 3 and December 1, 2022, saw the gang hit the road back to San Francisco after saving Gotham. Following a pitstop in Metropolis, however, they found themselves up against a dangerous supernatural cult.

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty-nine episodes over the last five plus years," showrunner Greg Walker said of the unexpected wraps elsewhere. "I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve."

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons," added Doom Patrol boss Jeremy Carve. "Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

Starring Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Jovian Wade, Michelle Gomez, Matt Bomer, and Brendan Fraser, Doom Patrol's fourth season, which aired its first half between December 8 and January 5, has so far seen the eponymous group vow to do more heroic deeds as the threat of Immortus looms.

Titans season 4 and Doom Patrol season 4 will return to HBO Max later this year.