Leslie Grace says axed Batgirl movie had "amazing" action scenes with Brendan Fraser

Leslie Grace has shared some insight into the axed Batgirl movie, including how "amazing" the action scenes were. The film was canceled by Warner Bros. last year after filming had finished in a bid to cut costs. It starred Grace in the main role opposite Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly, and even had a cameo from Michael Keaton.

"I truly had one of [the best] experiences with Batgirl," Grace told Collider (opens in new tab) about the canceled HBO Max movie. "In terms of the experience of shooting, we were all so excited for people to see a lot of the action, a lot of the practical shots we did with fire. Our movie was full of practical fire, which was really hard to shoot. Brendan [Fraser], our villain, our Firefly, he was just so outstanding. I felt so blessed to have him as my sparring partner. We had so many amazing action scenes together where we were beating each other up, but hugging in between takes because he’s just so sweet."

The actor said she would have "loved people to see those moments" and shared some hopes that the movie could have a future somewhere. "You have the experience, and you keep on rolling, and I feel so blessed, all in all, that I have those memories and hopefully maybe in some future, some clips will arise and people will get to enjoy a little bit of it," she continued. "But for now, we’ll just have to keep it going in comic folklore, I guess, with all of our memories and our stories while we can."

