Batgirl director shares image of Michael Keaton's Batman

Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the axed movie. The movie, canceled by Warner Bros. while it was in post-production, was to feature Michael Keaton’s return as Batman for the first time since 1992.

While we won’t get to see the movie, Arbi has given a glimpse into what it could have looked like. Posting on his personal Instagram (opens in new tab), he shared a picture (that you can see below) of Keaton and Leslie Grace’s Batgirl in costume. The dimly-lit shot features Arbi directing the pair in what could have been their first meeting on the streets of Gotham.

Batgirl was due to feature Keaton’s first return as Batman ahead of his appearance in The Flash. Reports have also emerged that he filmed a cameo for the upcoming Aquaman 2, but it is thought this is unlikely to make the final cut.

Alongside Grace as Barbara Gordon and Keaton as Bruce Wayne, Batgirl was set to star J.K. Simmons as commissioner James Gordon, Jacob Scipio as mob boss Anthony Bressi, and Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly. The movie would have followed Barbara’s origin story as she became the vigilante Batgirl.

Warner Bros. confirmed the movie would not be released on HBO Max or in theaters in a cost-cutting move. It also scrapped Scoob! Holiday Haunt at the same time, which was also in the post-production stages. Following the news, Arbi and his Batgirl co-director Bilall Fallah released a joint statement, saying they were "saddened and shocked" by the decision.

"We still can’t believe it," they wrote on Instagram. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will Insha’Allah."

