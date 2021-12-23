Michael Keaton is back as Batman for the Batgirl movie

Michael Keaton is returning as Batman for the upcoming Batgirl HBO Max movie.

Deadline reports that the actor has joined the cast, and is on board as Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman. In the Heights' Leslie Grace plays the titular hero, alias Barbara Gordon, while Brendan Fraser will play the villainous Firefly.

It's unclear what part Batman has to play in the film's story, but THR suggests Keaton's Bruce could take on a Nick Fury-style role in the DCEU as a mentor figure across different projects. Plot details are under wraps on Batgirl at the moment, but it would make a lot of sense for an older Bruce to be helping out a new, young hero in this way.

This isn't the only upcoming DC project set to feature Keaton as the Caped Crusader. He's also reprising his role in The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller as the scarlet speedster, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ben Affleck as his version of Batman. The movie is shaping up to be a multiversal adventure, with the teaser released at DC FanDome revealing Barry will be meeting (and teaming up with) himself.

Also returning to the DCEU for Batgirl is J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Barbara's father. He first played the role in Justice League (and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League).

Batgirl will be helmed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah. It doesn't yet have a release date, but it's expected on HBO Max in 2022. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.