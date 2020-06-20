Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream: Watch the Premier League online today

A big one at the mid-lower end of the table, a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream will make for intriguing watching this Saturday evening. Though Palace are safe (basically), Bournemouth are very much not safe and will be desperate to kick off the Premier League re-start with a win from their first game.

As it's on the BBC, it's worth saying that this is easily the most friendly for any UK watches who find themselves abroad to watch: all you'd have to do is grab a VPN (currently on offer), sign in to the BBC with your email address, and bob's your uncle, job's done. Football watching made easy, no matter where you are.

Live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace The game between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace kicks off at 7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET/11.45am PT on Saturday, June 20. For quick directions, UK readers can head to the BBC, and US readers should try Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

Bournemouth are in trouble. They're a plucky underdog team that has won over many a fan from other clubs, and many neutrals too, with their young squad and manager, and the type of football the play but this season has been a tough old slog. Patchy form and injuries to squad members have seen them slide down the table pretty much since the early rounds of the league, and they're currently in 18th and facing the very real prospect of relegation. Their form was poor before the season's pause, too, so they'll be hoping to put all that behind them and start afresh now, knowing only a few wins will see them very close to guaranteeing safety. Starting at home against mid-table Palace should be marked as a very winnable game for them and an opportunity they can't afford to pass up on.

Crystal Palace were among many people's favorites to be in trouble this season due to limited new signings and resources. However, with Wilfried Zaha leading the way and a great team ethic shown by the squad, Palace have been quietly going about their business this season to ensure Premier League safety in the middle of the table. It's not the most spectacular of seasons for them but the important thing was staying up which they've basically achieved already. Fans will be wanting to were some flair and desire though in the last few games and to continue their great run of form from before the lockdown.

No matter who you support, be it these teams or anyone else, finding out how to live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace and watch the Premier League online today is going to be a winning move this Saturday afternoon.

Live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in the UK

BBC - for free!

This is the first of BBC's historic televised Premier League games. Never before has there been live Premier League on the channels since its inception in 1992. So, there's an extra layer of significance about tonight's 7.45pm kickoff. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online on the BBC then it's so easy given the game is FREE to air. Just grab a VPN, sign in to the BBC iPlayer with your email address, and get your football hit no matter where you are. And remember, there are a few more fixtures coming up this weekend to get your teeth into as well:

Newcastle vs Sheffield United, Sunday, June 21st @ 2pm BST on Sky Sports and Pick

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Sunday, June 21st @ 4.15pm BST on Sky Sports

Everton vs Liverpool, Sunday, June 21st @ 7pm BST on Sky Sports and Pick

Set up a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks will need access to NBC - and they'll need to be early birds - to get their Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream hit for the 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up very late or get up very early for this one though as a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia kicks off at 4.45m AEST on Sunday, June 21. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace from wherever you are