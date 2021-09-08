Bob Odenkirk returns to Better Call Saul set: "So happy to be here"

Bob Odenkirk has returned to work. Less than two months ago, the actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul and he was hospitalized.

Now, Odenkirk has celebrated heading back to set, posting an image of himself in make-up. "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," he wrote on Twitter.

"BTW," he added, "this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!" Check out the image below.

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDpSeptember 8, 2021 See more

While Odenkirk was resting following his incident, the cast and crew of Better Call Saul continued working on the series. "Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow," producer Thomas Schnauz said at the time. "We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now."

Schnauz also hinted that things will get rougher for the show's characters as we approach the finale. There will be "more physical and emotional violence… but I can't swear that it’s any more than we had before," Schnauz said. "We're coming to the end, so whatever happens will probably hit harder."

Odenkirk previously promised that, whatever happens this final season, we will watch Breaking Bad differently in the future. "I’ve been told by [co-creator] Peter Gould that when Better Call Saul wraps up, everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light," he said. "I don’t know what that means… But I think there are more amazing things to come that will comment on or inform the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way."

While we wait for Better Call Saul, make sure to check out the best Netflix shows available right now.