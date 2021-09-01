Better Call Saul's final season gets production update after Bob Odenkirk health scare

Better Call Saul season 6 (aka its final season) is slowly moving ahead with filming new scenes after lead Bob Odenkirk’s recent health issues.

Executive producer Thomas Schnauz told Den of Geek that, while there’s still no timeframe for episodes to air, things are rolling again after Odenkirk was hospitalized.

"Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow. We’re filming scenes that don’t involve Bob right now," Schnauz said, adding that he’s just finished up filming the seventh episode of the final season. Better Call Saul season 6 is set to have 13 episodes, indicating that production is just past the halfway stage.

On the concluding season, Schnauz hinted that things will get a little rougher for the cast of characters as we hurtle towards the finale. There will be "more physical and emotional violence… but I can’t swear that it’s any more than we had before," Schnauz said. "We’re coming to the end, so whatever happens will probably hit harder."

Star Bob Odenkirk had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that whatever goes down in Better Call Saul’s final season, it’ll affect how we see Breaking Bad.

"I’ve been told by [co-creator] Peter Gould that when Better Call Saul wraps up, everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light. I don’t know what that means… But I think there are more amazing things to come that will comment on or inform the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way," Odenkirk said at the time.

