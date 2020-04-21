Better Call Saul season 6 will be longer than usual and should air in fall 2021

Better Call Saul has almost caught up with Breaking Bad, but when all the pieces finally come together? Following the season 5 finale, the show's co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased what to expect from the spin-off’s sixth (and final) season, including a longer episode count and a possible release window.

“We have these 13 episodes, and that’s it,” Gould told Rolling Stone. “There’s no ‘eventually’ anymore.”

While Gould may have been hinting at the writing team cramming all their saved-up ideas into these final episodes, he has seemingly also tipped his hand towards an extended final season of Better Call Saul.

Until now, Better Call Saul had been capped at 10 episodes per season. In effect, it could mirror Breaking Bad, which also added three episodes onto its final season taking its season total from 13 to 16.

So, what to expect of Saul’s lawyered-up finale? A certain Kimberley no-middle-name Wexler will be involved. Of her future, Gould said: “In a lot of ways, Kim is the soul in question here. We know, for better or worse, who Saul Goodman seemed to be on Breaking Bad. But what happens to Kim Wexler? Where is she headed? There’s a lot of possibilities, and a lot of not-so-great possibilities.”

As for a potential release date – things are inevitably up in the air due to real-world events forcing productions to shut down for the foreseeable future. Gilligan, though, hopes the final season will air in fall 2021.

It’s a long wait, sure, but that only gives us more time to watch Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and El Camino all over again from the beginning. Again.

