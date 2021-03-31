Better Call Saul season 6 will make fans "see Breaking Bad in a different light"

Better Call Saul will soon be heading off into the Cinnabon-strewn sunset. But that’s not before we reach the dramatic conclusion of Jimmy and Gene’s story – including several moments that may change our perspective on Breaking Bad.

While star Bob Odenkirk was reluctant to reveal too much about Better Call Saul season 6, he did tell The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve been told by [co-creator] Peter Gould that when Better Call Saul wraps up, everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light. I don’t know what that means… But I think there are more amazing things to come that will comment on or inform the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way."

Better Call Saul has already been fairly liberal in its use of characters that go on to appear in the world of Breaking Bad. Jonathan Banks’ Mike, Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring, and several cartel members and drug-pushers all show up in the prequel.

Three villains – two that made their way into Breaking Bad proper – have also been highlighted in a recent official photo. Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer), and Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda) are all shown.

Fans have long been clamoring for both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively. No news yet on if that will be the case (though Cranston’s reprisal in El Camino certainly may have opened some doors), but Bob Odenkirk’s words may yet get speculating running once more.

Better Call Saul season 6 is currently filming, though its release date is unknown.