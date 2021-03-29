Better Caul Saul teases the return of 3 popular villains for season 6

A recent Better Call Saul tweet could tease the return of three popular antagonists. The official account posted the below photo over the weekend featuring characters Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer), and Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda).

The release of the photo follows another tweet from series showrunner Thomas Schnauz just two days prior where he notes that he's outlining the last Better Call Saul episode that he'll ever get to write. Could this mean that we see Lalo, Don and Juan return for the series finale?

While we don't know where season 6 will take us just yet, Bob Odenkirk did reveal some tidbits to Collider while promoting his most recent film, Nobody.

"I'm finding out script by script [how the season goes]. I'm told that the wheels come off in Season 6 and it explodes in a million directions. That sounds to me like there's a fair amount of violence, but I don't know for a fact." Odenkirk said. "We have a discussion where my point of view is that Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself. I wonder if it would be possible to write — because I like the guy — I wonder if it would be possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than he started in. I don't know if they're going to do that though."

Better Call Saul season 6 will consist of 13 episodes and will air either late 2021 or early 2022 according to current reports.

