New Blue Beetle trailer shows off the Scarab's powers

Jamie Reyes is getting to grips with his new superpowers in a new Blue Beetle trailer.

The second trailer, which can be viewed above, shows off more of what the Scarab can do – and gives us a bigger glimpse at the big scary bug-like villain, Carapax.

The DC movie sees Xolo Maridueña as the titular character, and reluctant superhero. After coming into the possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab, the recent college graduate accidentally becomes its host. Not only does this leave him with a snazzy suit of armor, but he also finds himself with a whole load of superhuman powers to boot.

Maridueña, who is best known for his role in the Netflix hit show Cobra Kai, stars alongside George Lopez as Jaime's uncle Rudy and Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord. Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, and Bruna Marquezine all also star in the Angel Manuel Soto-directed movie.

The new character forms part of the DCU that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran inherited. As such, his future in the upcoming DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters plan is somewhat unclear.

However, the movie's director did share some insight into this in a recent issue of Total Film magazine. "We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future installments of the DCU," Soto said in our Heart of Stone issue.

Blue Beetle lands in theaters on August 18, 2023. For more, check out our guide to new superhero movies and how to watch the DC movies in order.