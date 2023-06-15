Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the next issue of Total Film magazine have been revealed, and Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are front and center with their new espionage actioner Heart of Stone. The issue goes on sale on Thursday, June 22, and subscribers will be receiving their copies shortly.

In the cover feature, Total Film speaks to stars Gadot, Dornan and Alia Bhatt, as well as director Tom Harper and stunt coordinator Jo McLaren to find out how this team are putting together what’s become a rarity these days: a large-scale action movie in the Bond and Mission: Impossible mould that’s not based on an existing character or idea. Original properties are few and far between these days, but Gadot is using her Wonder Woman clout to set up something new here (she’s also a producer and has been involved since the project’s inception).

Gadot has previously described Heart of Stone as “extremely epic” and a “super-grounded, raw action thriller”. Her character, top agent Rachel Stone, throws herself into the film's adrenaline-fueled action including motorcycle chases, hand-to-hand combat and HALO jumping.

Total Film digs into both the intense physical side of the filmmaking and the challenges of making an original film on a massive scale in the current IP-driven climate, ahead of the film’s Netflix release on August 11.

Look out for more Heart of Stone exclusives dropping from Total Film over the coming days, and elsewhere in the jam-packed issue you’ll find plenty more stunt-related content. Plus, in-depth features on Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Star Wars series Ahsoka and must-see horror Talk to Me, plus Jason Schwartzman, Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and loads more besides. And of course, all the news, reviews and regulars you’d expect.

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Total Film)

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Total Film)

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on its way to them now, and the issue hits shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, Jun 22.

Preorder the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. With our latest offer, you can get an Alexa speaker worth £49.99 when you take out a print/bundle subscription.