Blue Beetle star teases there will be cameos in the new DC movie

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña has teased that the upcoming DC film will feature some familiar faces.

The first trailer for the film featured a reference to Batman, but so far no other DC characters have been confirmed to be part of the film.

"I think if you're a DC fan, there's going to be more than just one character that you recognize," Maridueña teased to TheWrap. "I can tell you that."

Of course, it's not clear if that means we'll be seeing DC characters that already exist in the movies return, such as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, or if that means recognizable DC characters played by new actors.

Blue Beetle is arriving as part of the old DCEU, before the new DCU kicks off with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters in 2025. But, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said that Blue Beetle is actually the first DCU character, while the first DCU movie remains Superman: Legacy.

After Blue Beetle, there's one last DCEU film on the release slate – Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. That film is arriving this December.

Blue Beetle sees regular teenager Jaime Reyes (Maridueña) gain super powered exoskeleton armor when he fuses with a mysterious Scarab.

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," director Angel Manuel Soto told Total Film magazine recently.

"But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

Blue Beetle is arriving this August 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the studio has in store.