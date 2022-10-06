Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War release schedule: when (and where) can I watch episode 1?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a sequel to the wildly-popular Bleach anime and an adaptation of the very last manga arc. Normally that would cause a lot of chatter on its own, but much of the lead up to the series has been dominated by the fact that Bleach has been removed from multiple streaming services. On top of that, the new home of Thousand-Year Blood War wasn't revealed until just days before release.

Confused? We're here to clear everything up, including where and when you can watch Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War episode one, plus when past seasons of Bleach will be available to stream again.

When is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 releasing on Hulu and Disney Plus?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reaches Hulu (in the US) and Disney Plus (outside of the US) on October 10 at 8:30 AM Pacific/11:30 AM Eastern in the US and 4:30 PM BST in the UK. The episode will then continue weekly.

Where can you watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

If you're in the US, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is available to stream on Hulu. Elsewhere in the world (apart from Asia) you'll have to watch the Bleach sequel on Disney Plus via the Star range.

US – Hulu ($6.99/month) (opens in new tab)

UK/Europe/Worldwide (outside of Asia) – Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

How many episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are there?

(Image credit: TV Tokyo)

While we don't know exactly how many episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War there will be, we can make a pretty good guess thanks to its release structure.

The series will be divided into four 'cours' (essentially small seasons of television shows), which typically run for around 12-13 episodes. If that's the case, expect around 48-50 episodes to run across 2022, 2023, and likely 2024.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 – October 11

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2 – October 18

Where can you watch the other seasons of Bleach?

(Image credit: TV Tokyo)

There are 366 episodes and 16 seasons to catch up on, but where can you stream Bleach in 2022? They've been taken off of Netflix and Crunchyroll and now have a new home. From October 10, all episodes of Bleach will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in other regions, including Europe and the UK.

For a deeper dive into more of anime’s biggest names, read our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Demon Slayer season 3. And check out our Chainsaw Man release schedule for more on one of Fall's other big releases.