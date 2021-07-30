Black Friday Lego deals 2021 - score some bargains on brick-based gifts

Although the Black Friday Lego deals are still a few months away, the sales event of the year will quickly come around and be upon us. To prepare you for the chaos of those Holiday bargains, we've listed a few tips (not to mention early discounts) right here.

Now, we know what you're thinking: this is normally time for the best Black Friday laptop deals or TV offers to shine. And yes, that's true. But hold on. Even though Black Friday isn't traditionally associated with toys, it's home to some excellent block-building price cuts nonetheless. There are reductions on everything from Star Wars kits to Marvel sets are available throughout the Black Friday Lego deals, so you can scoop up some of the best Lego sets for less if you're fast.

Just remember, the proper sales haven't started yet and will turn up at the end of November instead. However, that doesn't mean you can't get a bargain in the here and now. The offers we've listed below are live, so if you see a tempting reduction, don't feel you have to wait until the Black Friday Lego deals kick in. A discount is a discount, right?

Black Friday Lego deals - Star Wars

Lego and Star Wars have been partners in crime for decades, and that means they've racked up a fair few kits (many of which are quite expensive). Because more than a few of these will go on offer by the time the Black Friday Lego deals roll around, that's your chance to pick up any sets you've had your eye on.

Black Friday Lego deals - Harry Potter

The Wizarding World and Lego are a perfect combination. Both thrive on hidden secrets and wide-ranging, family-friendly appeal, so it's no surprise that Harry Potter sets are amongst the most sought-after Black Friday Lego deals. You can get started in your bargain hunt with the offers we've rounded up below.

Black Friday Lego deals - Super Mario

It's-a-me, discounts! If you want to get money off the best Lego Super Mario sets during this year's Black Friday Lego deals, you're in the right place. They'll appear right here, and we'll be updating them regularly with any new reductions that come in.

Black Friday Lego deals - Marvel

It's been a big year for Marvel so far, and the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon. With a handful of big-budget movies still to arrive in 2021, more Lego sets are also guaranteed. We've got our fingers crossed that a few will get a discount during the Black Friday Lego deals, so watch this space if you want a bargain.

Black Friday Lego deals - best of the rest

The Black Friday Lego deals won't be limited to popular franchises; rather, they'll include every kind of set you can imagine. We've rounded up some favorites here.

