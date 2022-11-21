Black Friday curved monitor deals bring the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 down to a record-low price

We are now firmly in the midst of sales season and boy have we got an absolutely belting Black Friday curved monitor deal here for you if you've been after something big this year.

Right now, you can get the absolute beast that is the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide monitor for a record low price of $1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,299.99). This represent a 50% price drop. Yup, it's literally half-price. As recently as the beginning of November this was selling for $2,069, and it was still as high as $1,400/$1,500 last week too. That means if you've been waiting, with a hunch that the Black Friday curved monitor deals would bring a drop on this panel, then you've been fully vindicated.

This is one of the best of Amazon's Black Friday gaming monitor deals that we've seen so far. Samsung's ultrawide monitors always get discounted as part of the Black Friday curved monitor deals, and are always very popular, often going out of stock at discounted prices.

This Neo variant is also absolutely worth stretching the budget too as well - the regular CRG9 49-incher is at $849.99, and today's price on the Neo G9 actually takes it lower than the regular non-neo G9! - because it is filled to the brim with premium and gaming screen features. Present are a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync and FreeSync screen sync tech, HDR2000, a 1ms response time, and all on that Mini LED, 49-inch, 100R curved screen. *chef's kiss*

Samsung's Odyssey curved monitors are absolutely some of the best gaming monitors around, so this is absolutely worth paying attention to right now if you're after a big, big upgrade.

Today's best Black Friday curved monitor deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch gaming monitor| $2,299.99 $1,150.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,149; lowest ever price - We've never seen this absolute monster cheaper! We can't recommend this Black Friday curved monitor deal highly enough. If you've been looking for perhaps the best 49-inch curved monitor in the game to have a price drop - this one's going to be popular.



If you're after a more bird's eye view of the gaming monitor market then check out the prices below on some cheaper models as displayed by our price-finding tech that updates every 30 minutes.

