Black Friday curved monitor deals 2021 - boost your immersion this year

Among the sales madness that happens every winter, the Black Friday curved monitor deals are some of the most underrated you can browse. As a subset of the regular Black Friday gaming monitor deals, we think there'll be big things among the curved beasts this year.

It's no secret that a curved monitor is one of the best gaming monitors you can get nowadays. Gone are the times when the word 'curved' was just an invitation to raise the prices astronomically. The tech has improved, matured, and developed over the years, and now, more than ever, it is possible to get a great price - and the Black Friday curved monitor deals are testament to that with annual price cuts on some of the best and biggest.

With the monitor sub-markets becoming more and more interchangeable, a curved monitor can now fit a multitude of bills: from being the best PS5 monitor (or the best PS4 monitor) or the best Xbox Series X monitor, through to being the best 4K monitors for gaming, and serving niches like the best G-Sync monitor and best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor.

We love curved gaming monitors here at GamesRadar+, and the Black Friday curved monitor deals will bring a lot of our favorite monitors - and their related models - down in price dramatically. Here is a selection of our favorite models and their latest prices wherever you are, right now.

Best curved monitor prices right now

(Image credit: AOC)

Remember, prices of curved monitors regularly fluctuate so it's well worth your while trying to keep abreast of things and using this page and our price-finding tech to get you access to some great early prices. Below are the latest and best curved monitor prices we've selected but these will also take you to the right retailer pages to ensure you're browsing in the right places.

And don't forget to have a look at your other options in this year's sales event and perhaps complement your new screen with something from the Black Friday gaming PC or Black Friday laptop deals, or if you're after the lesser-spotted new-gen consoles still, then check out the news on the upcoming Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.

If you're after something more TV-shaped, then you can browse our guides to the best gaming TV, best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, best 120Hz 4K TV, best OLED TV, and best QLED TV to fully round out your research on gaming-focused big screens.