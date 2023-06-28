Bird Box Barcelona trailer teases a new nightmare

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for Bird Box Barcelona – and it looks even scarier than its predecessor.

The most harrowing part of the trailer, which can be viewed above, involves a crowd of commuters seeing the creatures and subsequently throwing themselves and others into the path of an oncoming subway. This time around, the humans are more of a threat, as men are roaming the cities without blindfolds in hopes of seeing the creatures.

Per Netflix, the film "follows a father (Mario Casas) and daughter (Naila Schuberth) and those they join up with to try and survive a dystopian future in which no one survives looking at entities that have invaded and roam the earth."

The spin-off is written and directed by Alex and David Pastor. The cast includes Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Diego Calva Hernández, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Bird Box, based on Josh Malerman's novel of the same name, was a success for Netflix with 26 million people watching the movie within its first week. The film starred Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, John Malkovich, Lil Rel Howery, David Dastmalchian, Trevante Rhodes, Rosa Salazar, BD Wong, and Vivien Lyra Blair. A sequel was first announced in 2021 as a cinematic universe of sorts, with multiple movies planned.

Bird Box Barcelona hits Netflix on July 14, 2023.