Sassy bot M3GAN dances, flies, and faces off against Ahsoka star's killing machine in horror sequel's Terminator 2-esque trailer

The first trailer for M3GAN 2.0 has finally arrived and well, it's wild. The horror hit, which cemented the titular bot as one of the genre's most iconic villains in 2022, looks to have gotten a serious upgrade, too, with the sequel embracing more of a sci-fi action-heavy tone.

Unsurprisingly given the official synopsis that was released a few months back, the new flick closely resembles James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Released in 1991, the movie saw Arnold Schwarzenegger's cyborg face off against Robert Patrick's stony-faced T-1000 in order to save John Connor, the son of the woman he'd originally been sent to kill in its predecessor.

In M3GAN 2.0, the eponymous AI is drafted in to shut down Amelia (Ahsoka's Ivanna Sakhno) after the "autonomous android" goes rogue and starts offing everyone "who contributed to her creation". Turns out a mysterious someone has used roboticist Gemma's blueprints for M3GAN to make an even deadlier machine...

"How is this possible? We deleted it," Allison Williams character says in the promo shown at CinemaCon, which you can watch above. "Apparently you didn't," a special forces guy replies, as he explains that Gemma and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) are next on Amelia's hitlist. "Nothing in our arsenal can stop her."

"She's getting more powerful," M3GAN ominously whispers in another scene. "Soon she'll be the most dangerous weapon on the planet. Put me in a body and I'll help you stop her."

"You remember what happened last time? You threatened to rip out my tongue and put me in a wheelchair," Gemma shouts. "I was upset!" M3GAN snaps back. This might be a team-up, but neither party has forgotten their history...

M3GAN, the movie, ended with the doll being completely destroyed in a fight against Gemma and Cady. Right at the very end of the film, though, an Alexa-style device in Gemma's house looked to charge up and hint that M3GAN's consciousness lived on. In the clip, Gemma looks to have uploaded said consciousness into a "plastic Teletubby" – something that doesn't go down well with sassy M3GAN.

With no other choice, Gemma and her team build M3GAN (Amie Donald, but voiced by Jenna Davis) a new shell and this time, it's much faster and stronger. Oh, yeah, and did we mention she can (kind of) fly now?

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, from a screenplay written by Malignant's Akela Cooper, M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.