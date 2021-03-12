Netflix is expanding its Bird Box cinematic universe

Remember Bird Box, that Netflix movie which saw a blind-folded Sandra Bullock struggling to stay alive in a dystopian world where opening your eyes can lead to death? Well, the streaming service is banking on you remembering.

Alex and David Pastor, the brothers behind the science-fiction thrillers Carriers and Self/less, have been hired to make a Spanish-language spin-off movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has fast-tracked production, with filming anticipated to start in Spain by the end of the year.

The report notes that the spin-off is an example of the streamer "mining its intellectual property to build out a sort of cinematic universe from the local level on up." Netflix has already begun experimenting with creating new cinematic universes with Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's upcoming movie, getting a prequel set in Germany – a country, like Spain, that's key for Netflix.

Bird Box, based on Josh Malerman's novel of the same name, was a hit back in 2018, with 26 million people watching the movie within its first week. Malerman previously revealed a sequel is in development at Netflix.

The Pastor brothers herald from Barcelona, and the combination of Spanish language and sci-fi thriller appears to be a perfect match. The duo recently created Head, a 2020 series set at the South Pole, that aired in the US on HBO Max. There's currently no word on what story the Bird Box spin-off will tell, but the movie will be set in Spain.

