The best gaming mouse in 2019

Getting hold of the best gaming mouse is a matter of life and death. Well, digital life and death. A faster pointer means quicker responses, and that can make the difference between pulling off a headshot or being blown to smithereens in twitch shooters like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare . Equally, having all your macro buttons underhand can save the time you'd normally spend fumbling around on your keyboard. Because they'll be cheaper than ever thanks to the upcoming Christmas deals, now's your chance to think about investing in one.

Best keyboard (Image credit: Roccat, Corsair) Best gaming keyboard

Get a great gaming keyboard to go with your new mouse and level up your PC setup.

The trouble is, there's no shortage of choice when it comes to the best gaming mouse. Don't worry, though. That's where we swoop in. Our team of experts have tested a range of mice in their time on GamesRadar+, so they've put together a list of top-tier products that stand head and shoulders above the rest. There are recommendations to suit a variety of playstyles too, so it's worth having a quick think about what games you like to play. Do you mostly spend your time in first-person shooters? An esports mouse like the Razer Viper is a good call. Would you prefer to have all your World of Warcraft attacks in easy reach for the new Shadowlands expansion dropping next year? Consider the Naga Trinity. Oh, and give some thought as to whether you want a wired or wireless mouse (we'd suggest the former, as they're generally faster).

No matter what you go for, you'll notice that we've included a deal or two that'll save you money along the way. Gaming mice can get pricey, so our guide will automatically flag up the lowest prices for you. That leaves you a tidy bit of cash you can then invest in something else you need - the best graphics cards , perhaps.

Best gaming mouse

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

1. Razer DeathAdder Elite

The best overall gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Shape: Right-handed | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Weight: 105g

Accurate, reliable sensor

Perfectly shaped for various grips

Comfortable

Driver software requires sign-in

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is one of the most pleasantly shaped mice available. It fits the hand and is suitable for any grip style, whether you're a palm or grip adherent. Even better, it packs an extremely precise 16,000 DPI sensor that I've never encountered tracking issues with, the PMW-3389 from Pixart. It's also got an extremely high 450 IPS rating, so feel free to fling it across your mousing surface at speed.

While it's not bristling with additional buttons, the two generously sized thumb buttons are well placed and distinct, so you needn't worry about accidentally actuating the wrong one in the middle of a heated firefight in Rage 2. It's a fairly simple, understated pointer that's focused more on quality and performance than overblown RGB lighting or gimmicks.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless

The best premium gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Shape: Right-handed | Interface: USB/2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 11 | Weight: 114g

Great 16K DPI sensor

Customisable

Compatible with PowerPlay charging mat

Expensive



This wireless follow-up to the classic G502 gaming mouse is popular for a reason; it honors the original's legacy while improving on it in substantial, noticeable ways. For example, the Lightspeed now features the accurate and reliable 16,000 DPI HERO sensor along with its 11 programmable buttons. What's more, it can be customised with weights to change the way it feels in use.

The G502 Lightspeed Wireless is also compatible with the PowerPlay charging mat, and that's a real bonus for those who want to cut the cord entirely. As well as charging your pointer on the fly, the mat will actually pair the G502 and your PC right away without the use of a USB cable.

It's an expensive piece of kit, yes, but the newest G502 Lightspeed model is absolutely worth that price.

Read more: Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech)

3. Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB

The best budget gaming mouse

DPI: 8,000 | Sensor: Optical | Shape: Right-handed | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Weight: 85g

Cheap

Smaller, comfortable shape

Sleek design

Low DPI sensor

Want to save a bit of cash? Look no further than the Logitech G203 Prodigy (or the 'G102', depending on where you are in the world). Although there are cheaper gaming mice out there, none of those have the same excellent build-quality, comfortable shape, and great software.

While the G203 Prodigy doesn't have the best sensor on this list with just 8,000 DPI, it's ideal for a starter mouse. And hey, most of us probably wouldn't notice much of a difference between that and higher settings anyway. When combined with a low cost and its sleek, modest design, Logitech's G203 becomes one of the best-value gaming mice there is.

Best gaming laptop | Best gaming PC | Best controller for PC gaming

Best gaming chair | Best graphics card | Black Friday gaming PC

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

4. Razer Viper

The best ambidextrous mouse, and the best mouse for shooters

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 8 | Weight: 69g

Very fast click

Exceptionally light

Design won't be for everyone

Awkward DPI button

The Razer Viper was built for and with the help of esports players. This is clear from the mouse's speed; it's quick, responsive, and comfortable. It's also exceptionally lightweight. At just 69g, you can maneuver it effortlessly across your mouse mat.

The real star of the show would have to be the brand-new Optical Switches, though. They allow for an almost-instantaneous response upon clicking. The majority of gaming mice use metal contacts to register clicks, but the Viper utilises a much faster infrared light beam that shoots an electrical signal to your PC. This means you can react much faster with the Viper than normal, and that'll give you an edge in multiplayer shooters.

Read more: maneuver: Razer Viper review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Roccat) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Roccat) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Roccat)

5. Roccat Kain 120 AIMO

The most comfortable gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Weight: 89g

Rubber finish

Amazing design

Lightweight

A bit slippery

If you're looking for a mouse that’s as comfortable as it is precise, Roccat’s new Kain 120 AIMO is calling your name. Although it still has room for improvement, this is very nearly the masterpiece Roccat says it is.

To begin with, it features a nippy Owl Eye sensor with up to 16,000 DPI. In addition, the buttons are powered by Titan Click technology that hosts an algorithm to increase signal processing. To translate, this allows the Kain 120 AIMO to register clicks “up to 16ms faster.” However, the headline act would be a sleek, ergonomic rubber shell that feels as good as it looks. When you add in a strip of brushed aluminium, it's hard not to be impressed by this sophisticated pointer.

Read more: Roccat Kain 120 AIMO review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

6. Razer Naga Trinity

The best mouse for MMOs and strategy games

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 19/14/9

Buttons for days

Customisable

Good click action

Expensive

MMO players that play melee classes or participate in competitive modes often have to balance accuracy and agility while still maintaining quick access to a laundry list of abilities. Enter the Naga Trinity, the latest in Razer's storied line of MMO-focused mice. In addition to Razer’s highest resolution optical sensor and the myriad customization options, the Trinity is equipped with an absurd/impressive 19 thumb buttons. That’s an entire World of Warcraft action bar’s worth of abilities or macros that can be activated by your thumb alone, allowing the rest of your fingers to focus on movement. Razer has also developed in-game configuration utilities for many popular MMOs, meaning you can rearrange your button configurations during a raid break without having to back out to the desktop, or play in windowed mode.

In other words, the Razer Naga Trinity is an exceptional choice for anyone who needs performance, accuracy, and instant access to many different functions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair)

7. Corsair Ironclaw RGB

The best mouse for larger hands

DPI: 18,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 7 | Weight: 105g

Comfortable, wider mouse

High-performance sensor

Thoughtful software features

Heavy for a wired mouse

Corsair's Ironclaw is a fantastic, wide mouse that's perfect for gamers with larger hands. However, it's not so big that it overwhelms the petite-handed. Built from a variety of sturdy materials ranging from grippy diamond-pattern rubber to smooth matte plastic, it comes up trumps in the ergonomics department.

It's also incredibly precise at up to 18,000 DPI and with a tolerance of 400 IPS; throwing it around even at high speeds won't cause it to lose tracking. Its buttons are tactile and satisfying, too. Finally, a reinforced, braided USB cable and some slick plastic feet increase the Ironclaw's durability no end. Specced to perform in a league with the very best, it's definitely our top choice for those wanting a slightly larger mouse.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

8. Razer Mamba Wireless

The best wireless mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Interface: Wireless dongle/USB | Buttons: 9 | Weight: 96g

Virtually no lag or latency

Lightweight for a wireless mouse

Precise

Odd-looking side-panel

Razer's Mamba Wireless is the pinnacle of their wireless offerings; it's a superb gaming mouse that's precise, comfortable to use, and well-designed both functionally and aesthetically. At 16,000 DPI and 450 IPS, the Mamba will keep up with even the most demanding tasks in gaming. It can be used wired too, but you'll hardly need to. It has nearly 50 hours of battery life and a brisk charging speed.

For a wireless mouse, the Mamba is remarkably light as well. Coming in at around 96g, it's easy to push around atop its slick plastic feet. Sliding it across a rigid mouse pad was like slipping silk across glass.

Read more: Razer Mamba Wireless review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX)

9. HyperX Pulsefire Surge

The most stylish gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Weight: 130g

Gorgeous RGB lighting

Rubber finish

Satisfying click

Shape could be better

Looks aren't everything, but the HyperX Pulsefire Surge aces that department nonetheless. Thanks to a 360-degree RGB strip that goes all the way around the mouse, it pulses with rainbow colors in a hypnotic light-show. A smooth, rubberised finish only adds to the premium feel.

Luckily, the Surge delivers in terms of performance as well. Omron switches make for a satisfying click, and a DPI of 16,000 puts it up there with the Razer DeathAdder Elite and Roccat Kain 120 AIMO in terms of sensitivity.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech)

10. Logitech MX Vertical

An ergonomic mouse for the ultimate in comfort

DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Wireless, USB-A to USB-C charging | Buttons: 4 | Weight: 115-135.5g

Extremely comfortable resting posture

Amazing battery life

Not the highest DPI

Only for right-handed people

If comfort is your main concern, there's no better option than Logitech's Vertical MX. Its ergonomic form-factor is designed to reduce muscle strain and let you rest your hand on it in a neutral position, so you can use it for hours on end with virtually no strain. While its 4,000 DPI optical sensor isn't the best in class, it's still very precise - go above 3,000 DPI and any mouse is likely to start feeling too twitchy and hyperactive anyway. For marathon sessions of Civilization or Total War, or any situation where you'll be holding your mouse for hours at a time, the MX Vertical is a great go-to.

Connectivity and battery life are another selling point. The MX Vertical is wireless but can be paired through Bluetooth or via the included Logitech Unifying Receiver/USB-A to USB-C cable. The advertised battery life on a full charge is a ridiculous four months. Even a quick one minute charge will yield up to three hours of battery life, so you'll never be stuck having to wire it up to jump into a long gaming session.