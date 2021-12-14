Best Buy Christmas sales: save big with Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS5 deals

Best Buy's Christmas sales are here, and there are plenty of Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5 deals to choose from - not to mention swathes of gaming mice and keyboards to refresh your setup as well.

While we've seen a series of flash sales hitting the shelves over the past few weeks, offering some record low prices for 24 or 72 hours at a time, the latest Best Buy Christmas sales will end tonight. To save you valuable time, we've rounded up some of our top picks right here.

Highlights include PS5 game deals, which are seeing widespread savings all the way from Sackboy: A Big Adventure (now $29.99) to Deathloop (now $39.99). However, we're also seeing some excellent offers on the best PS5 SSDs, with the WD Black SN850 heatsink model dropping down to $199.99 (was $269.99). Some of these prices haven't been spotted since Black Friday gaming deals, so there's plenty of value if you're rocking a new-generation console.

However, if you've just picked up a Nintendo Switch bundle, it's worth checking out some of the excellent Switch deals available as well. We've spotted Luigi's Mansion 3 - a game that doesn't tend to see too many discounts - available for $39.99, and Super Mario Odyssey is back down to $39.99 as well.

No matter what you're looking for, we're rounding up all the best Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 deals from Best Buy's latest round of Christmas sales below. Or, head down to the right section for you for our top picks - perfect if you're on the hunt for gifts for gamers.

Top deals in Best Buy's Christmas sales

Best Buy Christmas sales: PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $59.99 Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - We have seen Sackboy drop down to 10 cents cheaper in the past, but this is likely the lowest price we'll see for a while. That's an excellent offer if you're after a day-one title for less.



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $49.99 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Miles Morales has been pretty stubborn with its price tag since release, only starting to drop its cost over the last few months. We've only ever seen this web-slinging adventure 10 cents cheaper in the past, so it's worth a look for sure.



Deathloop | $59.99 Deathloop | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Deathloop is one of the biggest games to hit the PS5 in recent months, and while it has dropped to $24.99 in the past, that was during last month's Black Friday offerings. At $20 off, this is still a solid offer on one of the greats.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has been hovering around this price since the November sales ended, and considering this is one of the biggest releases of the year, we wouldn't expect it to drop much further in the near future. That means this $20 discount is still working hard for you in the Christmas sales.



WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $269.99 WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This is a new record low price on the 1TB WD Black SN850 heatstink SSD, and it's perfect if you're looking to expand your console's storage over the Holidays. We've never seen this model drop below $200 before, with the closest offer jumping to just over that threshold in November.



Best Buy Christmas sales: Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you missed out on New Super Mario Bros. U the first time around, you'll be glad to know that the classic platformer has just returned to its Black Friday price at Best Buy. We previously saw this title jump back up to MSRP once November's sales had finished, so if you didn't quite make it to checkout last time, you've got another shot today.



Luigi's Mansion 3 | $59.99 Luigi's Mansion 3 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Luigi's Mansion 3 doesn't pop up in sales events too often, despite the fact that it's just hit its second birthday. However, you'll find a relatively rare $20 discount on the spooky co-op adventure in today's Christmas sales.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This is a return to a rare $39.99 sales price that we don't typically see throughout the rest of the year. Super Mario Odyssey was teetering just under this price at the start of the month before shooting back up to full MSRP for a few days from December 7.



Best Buy Christmas sales: Xbox

Gears 5 | $39.99 Gears 5 | $39.99 $4.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - We often see Gears 5 going cheap during larger sales events, with the digital version regularly dropping down to $4.99. However, it's worth noting that you're getting the physical version here, packing a little extra value for collectors.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a little cheaper during November's discounts, but considering just how fresh this title is to market, Best Buy's $20 discount is still working hard for you here.



Razer Wolverine Ultimate Xbox controller | $159.99 Razer Wolverine Ultimate Xbox controller | $159.99 $80 at Best Buy

Save $79.99 - This is a brand new record low price on the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller, particularly impressive considering we've only seen this model dropping down to $99.99 in the past. You'll have to move fast on this 50% discount, though - this offer will end tonight.



Astro A40 TR with MixAmp Pro TR gaming headset for Xbox | $249.99 Astro A40 TR with MixAmp Pro TR gaming headset for Xbox | $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Astro A40 TR for Xbox has just returned to its record low Black Friday price in Best Buy's Christmas sales. That's particularly impressive seeing as we'd only seen prices dropping down to $230 on this MixAmp Pro bundle in previous discounts.



Best Buy Christmas sales: PC gaming

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - The Razer Basilisk Ultimate might not be the latest in the line, but it's certainly offering excellent value today. You're getting the premium wireless pointer for just $79.99 right now - that's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen. Before Black Friday we hadn't seen costs drop below $89.99.



Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series gaming keyboard | $139.99 Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series gaming keyboard | $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Corsair K70 RGB TKL has been $99.99 a few times since October, but this is still the cheapest price we've seen on the Champion Series keyboard. You're getting Cherry MX Speed Silver switches under the hood here, with space for up to 50 onboard profiles.



Corsair Virtuoso RGB XT wireless gaming headset | $269.99 Corsair Virtuoso RGB XT wireless gaming headset | $269.99 $209.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Corsair Virtuoso RGB XT is our best gaming headset for PC, which makes this new record low price particularly impressive. We've previously seen these wireless cups hovering between $220 and $230 at the lowest, so this $60 discount in Best Buy's Christmas sales is looking pretty strong right now.



LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD G-Sync gaming monitor | $399.99 LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD G-Sync gaming monitor | $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - $299 is a solid price for a QHD gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility. The 144Hz refresh rate might feel a little slow compared to higher end options, but taken with that anti-tearing, there's plenty of value packed in here.



We'd recommend taking a look at our top picks for the best PS5 gifts and best Xbox gifts for more inspiration, but we're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch gifts as well. Or, if you're in the UK, you can hold out for more offers in the Boxing Day sales.