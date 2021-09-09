Benedict Cumberbatch teases relationship between Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in No Way Home

Benedict Cumberbatch has teased what kind of relationship Doctor Strange and Tom Holland's Peter Parker will have in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"There's a close relationship," Cumberbatch told THR. "They're neighborhood superheroes, and they've had an experience or two. They've got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I'm allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That's what I do."

From the first trailer, we already know that Peter enlists the sorcerer for help in making the world forget that he's Spider-Man, after Mysterio revealed his secret identity and framed him for murder in Far From Home. The spell goes wrong, though, and it seems the multiverse is then cracked open – with Alfred Molina's Doc Ock appearing right at the end of the teaser, and hints at Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, Rhys Ifans' Lizard, and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, too.

An unconfirmed report has also indicated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be back as their respective versions of the web-slinging hero, but at the moment, that's still up in the air. Another theory that Charlie Cox's Daredevil is part of the trailer has also been debunked by the IMAX version.

After No Way Home, we'll next see Doctor Strange in his sequel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will also feature in the film, and Loki will reportedly be part of the sequel, too.

Spider-Man: No Way Home lands this December 17, while Doctor Strange 2 is set to debut March 25, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to see what else the MCU has in store for us.