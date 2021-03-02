Batman Beyond director wants to revive the show with help from fans

Batman Beyond voice and casting director Andrea Romano says the team behind the show are ready for a revival – but they want fans to persuade Warner Bros. to let it happen.

“It will depend on the fans asking, and asking, and asking for it until [show owner] Warner Bros. would be foolish not to,” Romano said at IGN Fan Fest . “So they have to begin a campaign of sorts and just let Warner Bros. know that that’s what they want. Because we would like to make it, it would be great fun — we’re all still around, we’re all still available, everybody’s still doing beautiful work. So yes please, and thank you.”

The animated series ran for three seasons between 1999 and 2001, followed by a movie that went straight to DVD. The show was set in a futuristic Gotham City and centered on a teenage Batman named Terry McGinnis (voiced by Will Friedle), who's mentored by an elderly Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy).

Romano's comments come after rumors earlier this year that Warner Bros. was developing a sequel series to Batman: The Animated Series for HBO Max. After the success of the animated Harley Quinn series on the streaming platform, it makes sense that the studio might reboot other, similar DC shows. Zack Snyder's Justice League is also coming to the streamer soon – the director's cut of the 2017 movie came about after years of campaigning from fans.