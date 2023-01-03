Leslie Grace shares behind-the-scenes clips from canceled Batgirl movie

Leslie Grace has revealed a handful of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clips from filming of the canceled Batgirl movie – including her finished costume.

In a montage of her year on Instagram, Grace sprinkled in several seconds of her time filming Batgirl. They include dailies from filming, stunt training, action sequences, and the stunning purple and yellow costume of Barbara Gordon. The Batgirl outfit shows Grace’s costumed crimefighter with a purple cowl, yellow gauntlets, and a striking Bat-logo.

You can see a closer look at the reel, and the costume itself, below.

A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

#Batgirl’s final costume pic.twitter.com/I0NetCQVA5January 1, 2023 See more

Despite filming being completed, Batgirl was canceled last August. In a statement (via Deadline (opens in new tab)), Warner Bros. Discovery said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah later spoke out about the "traumatic experience" of the DC movie’s cancelation during an interview with Deadline (opens in new tab).

"At that time, it was pretty unprecedented, so it was like movie history, but in a crazy way," El Arbi said. "There was still a lot of work to be done but they just said it was financial decisions and so that’s that and the movie can never be released."

The movie was reportedly later given "funeral screenings" for its cast and crew – before being locked away for good.

DC, meanwhile, is undergoing a significant shake-up. Producer Peter Safran and director James Gunn have been installed as co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios and a new slate of movies are on the way, including a Superman movie focusing on a younger iteration of the Man of Steel. Superman’s previous actor, Henry Cavill, has departed the role – just weeks after returning as the Last Son of Krypton.

For a look ahead to what 2023 has in store for DC (and Marvel), be sure to check out our guide to new superhero movies.