Batgirl is getting "funeral screenings" for cast and crew – before being locked away for good

Batgirl may be dead, but a select few people will still watch the movie in what is reportedly being described as "funeral screenings" on the Warner Bros. lot. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) has revealed that a "select group of insiders" – including cast and crew – will be present for showings of Batgirl. It’ll then be locked away and will (presumably) never be released to the public.

Reporter Borys Kit stated on Twitter (opens in new tab) that a screening took place on August 24, though it was unclear who was present. The film was set to star Leslie Grace, JK Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, Ivory Aquino, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman.

Batgirl was canceled alongside Scoob! Holiday Haunt during the fallout from the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. In a statement, the company said (via Deadline (opens in new tab)): "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah previously told French entertainment outlet Skript (opens in new tab) that they no longer have access to the footage.

"No, we have nothing," Fallah explained. "Adil called me and said, 'Go ahead shoot some things on your cellphone.' I went on the server and everything was blocked." "We were like 'fucking shit!'," El Arbi added. "All the scenes with Batman in them! Shit!"

While Batgirl may never see the light of day, there are plenty more DC productions still in the works. Here are all the new superhero movies to look forward to across the next few years.