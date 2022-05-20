HBO renews Barry for season 4 – and Bill Hader will direct all the episodes

Barry has been renewed for season 4 at HBO, with Bill Hader in the director's chair for all eight episodes.

The dark comedy follows Hader's titular character, a hitman turned actor trying to leave his violent past behind. The show is currently airing its third season, but production on the new episodes will kick off this June, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bill, Alec [Berg, co-creator] and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry," Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming Executive Vice President, said in a statement. "It's a masterful blend of laughs and suspense. I'm so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season."

Hader told Seth Meyers back in 2021 that season 4 was already written, so the renewal doesn't come as a huge surprise – but it's good to know the next batch of episodes officially have the green light. The production window also means there's unlikely to be as long a wait as the gap between season 2 and 3 – season 2 finished in 2019, while season 3 didn't arrive until 2022.

There's no word on season 4's plot just yet, but so far season 3 has seen Barry seeking forgiveness for his past crimes, in the process kidnapping Henry Winkler's Gene Cousinaeu, while Stephen Root's Fuches has a revenge scheme in play that involves the family members of Barry's previous victims.

Alongside Hader, Winkler, and Root, the series also stars Sarah Goldberg as Sally, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, and D'Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer.

