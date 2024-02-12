How long to beat Banishers Ghosts of New Eden?

How long does it take to beat Banishers Ghosts of New Eden? It'll probably take the average ghost hunter around 30 hours to get through, although Banishers is a surprisingly big game with a lot of optional follow-up activities, collectible books, and combat challenges, so those playing hours can rack up quickly. With so many things that can affect the length of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, figuring out how long it'll take gets complicated, so I've detailed some suggested completion times below depending how you typically play.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden length

Don't Nod's ghost-banishing action-RPG is a hefty game with a pretty long main story consisting of 16 missions. You've got to solve at least seven Haunting Cases along the way, but there are 23 cases to solve in total, along with plenty of other things to cross off the list in each region of the map. Based on my experience playing, here's how long it’ll take you to beat Banishers Ghosts of New Eden according to your playstyle:

Story only: 20-25 hours

20-25 hours Story + some Haunting Cases and side activities: 25-35 hours

25-35 hours 100% completionist: 40+ hours

Focusing purely on those 16 story missions should see you through to the credits in less than 25 hours. You should definitely also opt for the "Story" Banishers Ghosts of New Eden difficulty option, as this'll allow you to worry far less about resources, upgrades and combat.

I played on Normal difficulty, completed 22 of the 23 Haunting Cases, and did a few other side activities, which came to about 32 hours playing. However, it only amounted to 20% World Completion, so completing all those extra-curricular Banisher activities for a 100% completion playthrough will be a significant time investment.

Similarly, playing on a higher difficulty requires you to spend more time exploring to get necessary upgrade materials and good gear to successfully battle specters, so expect to spend at least 35 hours playing if you're testing yourself on the highest difficulty levels.



