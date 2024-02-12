All Banishers Ghosts of New Eden difficulty levels explained

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden has several difficulty levels to choose from, helping you set the challenge

There are five Banishers Ghosts of New Eden difficulty levels to pick from, letting you choose which aspects of the action RPG you want to focus on. If you want to stick with Don't Nod's Life is Strange-style morally thought-provoking narrative, then Story will be the best option for you. Conversely, if you want to come up against plenty of combat challenges, you'll want to pick either of the hard modes. I've explained all the difficulty levels in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden below and what you can expect from each one.

Difficulty levels in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden difficulty levels on new game screen

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)
There are five levels of difficulty to choose from in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, ranging from an easy-going story mode to a significantly tougher mode. Banishers also clearly explains that difficulty specifically affects enemy damage and health, decoction recovery after combat, and exploration puzzle timings. Furthermore, all these difficulty levels can be picked when starting a new game, and you can change your chosen difficulty at any time via the 'gameplay' tab with the options menu.

Here's what every Banishers Ghosts of New Eden difficulty level means: 

  • Story: The easiest difficulty level allowing for full focus on the story. Enemies are easy to defeat and deal little damage, you'll recover a couple of healing decoctions after combat encounters, and puzzle timing is very lenient.
  • Easy: Combat is a little tougher than Story mode but still forgiving with weak enemies, letting you keep focused on the narrative.  
  • Normal: A balanced mode where combat can keep you on your toes but isn't brutally difficult. Enemies deal average damage and have average health, and you'll usually recover one decoction after major combat encounters.
  • Hard: A tougher challenge where enemies hit hard and are hard to defeat. Mastering combat techniques such as parrying and Perfect Switches will help a lot. These harder difficulties will have a significant impact on how long it takes to beat Banishers Ghosts of New Eden.
  • Very Hard: A challenging experience that will necessitate combat mastery and exploration to find good gear and resources. Enemies deal significant damage and have lots of health, you'll recover few – if any – decoctions after combat encounters, and puzzle timing is strict.

