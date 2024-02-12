Should you choose Jacob or Benedict in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

The Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Blame Jacob or Banish Benedict choice comes right at the end of The Flesh Is Weak - the first proper case you'll complete as Red mac Raith. By now you will have learned that Jacob killed and ate his trapper companion Benedict in what might be one of the hangriest outbursts ever. It's up to you to judge him and the ghost of Benedict to bring an end to the haunting once and for all in this Banishers case.

Now that you've used a couple of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden rituals to get the Intents for both Jacob and Benedict, you can start the Closure phase of the Haunting Case: Blame Jacob for his misdeeds or Ascend/Banish Benedict:

Blame Jacob: Jacob asks for Benedict's forgiveness and is then executed by Red. Jacob also believes he deserved to die for killing and eating Ben. Meanwhile, Benedict peacefully fades away.

When making your choice, you'll notice that both options mention something to do with Antea – either Resurrecting or Ascending her. This is to with the Banishers Ghost of New Eden oath, which you will decide on after you have completed this Haunting Case. If you want to learn about the oath first, be sure to read the guide linked above before proceeding. Ultimately, the fact you swear the oath right after this case means your choice here doesn’t really matter in the long run, so choose whichever you think is morally most acceptable to you.

Furthermore, every Haunting Case in the game also has a follow-up activity to complete that changes based on your decision during the Closure. For The Flesh Is Weak, Ascending or Banishing Benedict leads to Jacob moving to the Hunters' Camp, then thinking he is in fact a werewolf, but Blaming Jacob later causes wolves to start appearing around his old lean-to camp.

