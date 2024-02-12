Banishers Ghosts of New Eden rituals explained

Performing Banishers Ghosts of New Eden rituals is a core part of solving Haunting Cases and working towards ending the curse on the town. Each of the five rituals available to Red mac Raith has its own specific use and you'll be using a few of them quite a lot as you work through the main story. At some points, it can also be a bit unclear as to which one you're meant to use, so to clear up any confusion on these ghost-hunting rites, here’s what you need to know about rituals in Banishers.

How rituals work in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

Rituals in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden are actions that Red can perform to either reveal information useful to a Haunting Case or begin an activity out in the open world - for example, you'll need to use both the Harkening and Make-Manifest rituals for the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Landfall case and before the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Jacob or Benedict choice. When Red's Bane Rings glow orange, that means there's a ritual site nearby, so look for an orange ring on the ground, then interact with it to bring up the 'Select a ritual' menu.

When you find a ritual site, your goal is to perform the correct ritual, which will then close that site permanently and uncover something based on the ritual you performed – a memory, a ghost, or maybe a way into another dimension. Each site also has its own list of resources required to perform any ritual at the site. These resources are typically common plants that you can collect as you explore each region of New Eden, and you only ever need them in very small quantities. Be aware that performing the wrong ritual still costs resources but does not have any other effect on the site.

Occasionally, you'll find a seemingly random object as part of that resource list. These objects are ghost Ties – charms that link the ghost to the world of the living – and are often used in Make-Manifest rituals to make the ghost appear. If you don’t yet have the required Tie for a ritual, carry on with whatever case you're working on, and you should eventually find it – Ties are essential to solving cases so you will always find one.

All rituals in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

There are five rituals you can perform in Banishers. Harkening and Make-Manifest are the main two you'll be using as they pop up during Haunting Cases a lot. Summon Scourge is for summoning open world bosses, and the final two rituals are unlocked later in game:

Harkening: Reveals memories and past events , often leading you to discover a ghost Tie or a Hint for the Haunting Case. Ritual sites that require you to "hark for echoes" are usually covered in a cloud of glowing blue lights.

, often leading you to discover a ghost Tie or a Hint for the Haunting Case. Ritual sites that require you to "hark for echoes" are usually covered in a cloud of glowing blue lights. Make-Manifest: Summons a ghost , letting you talk to it and ask questions. A Make-Manifest ritual site should include the ghost's Tie in the required resources.

, letting you talk to it and ask questions. A Make-Manifest ritual site should include the ghost's Tie in the required resources. Summon Scourge: Summons a particularly powerful specter known as a scourge , leading into a boss fight. Ritual sites for scourges usually have a pile of bones and bodies that burns blue nearby.

, leading into a boss fight. Ritual sites for scourges usually have a pile of bones and bodies that burns blue nearby. Unbounding: Removes the curse on a cursed chest, letting you loot it . You perform this ritual in front of any cursed chest (they look like barrels with purple fire inside) but you need the three identical dolls linked to the chest that can be found nearby. This ritual is unlocked after completing the "Spirit Unbounding" side quest which you'll begin once you find your first cursed chest.

. You perform this ritual in front of any cursed chest (they look like barrels with purple fire inside) but you need the three identical dolls linked to the chest that can be found nearby. which you'll begin once you find your first cursed chest. Void Traveling: Used to enter and exit the Void. Ritual sites for traveling into the Void always have white ritual carvings on the ground and wooden tree trunks around the perimeter. This ritual is unlocked during the quest called "The Swamp Witch".

