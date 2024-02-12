How to complete the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Landfall case

The Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Landfall case is the first Haunting Case you've got to solve to learn exactly what happened to Charles Davenport. Charles is the whole reason Antea and Red are even in the cursed American frontier town, having been invited to investigate a supernatural curse and apply their Banisher capabilities. However, the pair learn that their friend is actually dead – likely die to the curse – and so solving this Haunting Case might help out. Here's what you need to know about the Landfall quest and case in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Landfall Haunting Case walkthrough

The Landfall case begins once you've spoken to Esther Davenport after learning that Charles Davenport is dead. To find Esther, follow the in-game compass roughly northeast when you leave the New Eden inn, and you'll head down a path that leads straight to the Davenport house. Speak to Esther and choose the "Is there anything we should know?" option when you get the chance. She'll explain that she can sometimes feel the ghost of Charles lingering in her house and haunting her.

This kicks off for the Landfall case where you'll uncover what happened to Antea's old friend Charles. The case serves as a basic introduction to Haunting Cases and how you gather evidence. By collecting clues, you reveal Hints for each character involved in the case, and once you've found all the Hints for a character, their Intent will be revealed – the initial conversation with Esther will reveal the first Hint for her, for example. The goal for Landfall is to find the Intents for both Esther and the ghost of Charles, so here are the critical steps for completing your very first Haunting Case:

Head upstairs in Esther's house then take the first right to get into Charles' study. Look for the scribbled Bible verses note on his desk.

Collect and read the note that falls out the Bible Red is reading nearby. This gives you your first Hint for Charles. Head out the study and continue down the hallway to the bedroom. Go over to the desk in the corner of the room and inspect the unsent letter to Esther's sister. This'll give you your second Hint for Esther, and therefore her Intent. Now, head over to the cemetery where Charles was buried by heading out of the house and north to the docks, then east. You'll need to smash a barricade with a melee attack, then squeeze through a gap to get inside. Red will also leave to do his own investigating at this time. Carry on through the cemetery until you find a glowing wisp swirling around near the ground. Inspect the glowing patch to reveal a Banishers Ghost of New Eden ritual spot.

Perform the Harkening Ritual to reveal a memory of Charles from before he died. The memory reveals that when Charles tried to end the curse himself, he was faced by a mysterious ghost that killed him. This also gives you the second Hint for Charles and reveals his Intent. Collect Charles' Bible from the spot where he died in the memory. Head down to the graveyard in the eastern part of the cemetery and look for Charles' grave – it has a very bright lantern in front of it.

Inspect the grave, then perform the Make-Manifest Ritual to summon the ghost of Charles using his Bible. Exhaust all the main dialogue options to hear what Charles has to say about the curse and how he died, then Antea will begin to Banish Charles' ghost.

This is essentially the end of the Landfall Haunting Case as it concludes with a cutscene that shows Red and Esther arriving just in time to tell Antea to stop Banishing Charles. Instead, she Ascends him, giving the ghost a more peaceful passing.

From this point on, you just need to follow the objectives for the Landfall quest, which are to escort Esther back to her house, then join Red at the New Eden schoolhouse to rest. When you wake up the next morning – this time as Red – you will have completed Landfall and will now be on the quest called "Death to the Dead". Beyond this, you'll be making an important Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Ascend or Resurrection oath.



