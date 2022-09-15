Ant-Man 3 writer will pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has found its writer – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness will pen the script, per Deadline (opens in new tab). Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton is directing.

So far, the plot of Avengers 5 is shrouded in secrecy. The film was first announced at Marvel's SDCC 2022 panel, along with Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to follow soon after the fifth installment in the series as part of Marvel Phase 6. Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will be the villain of Ant-Man 3, and, as the Avengers 5 title suggests, he'll also have a big part to play in The Kang Dynasty. Beyond that, though, the film is a mystery.

Kang debuted in Loki, which was penned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron: both Waldron and Loveness have previously worked on Rick and Morty.

Ant-Man 3 is set to kick off Marvel Phase 5, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes Marvel Phase 4 in November. Other projects coming soon are Secret Invasion, which recently debuted its first trailer to the public, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Hawkeye spin-off Echo, and Loki season 2. Marvel Phase 6 is more of an enigma, with only the two Avengers films and Fantastic Four announced so far.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025. While you wait, see our roundup of all of Marvel's D23 2022 announcements, as well as our guide on all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, to get up to speed on everything the MCU has in store.