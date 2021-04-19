Zack Snyder responds to Restore the SnyderVerse campaign

Zack Snyder has revealed his thoughts on the Restore the SnyderVerse campaign.

"It is a concept that I believe shows, sort of, reverence for the work. In that way, whatever it results in I have no idea," he said at the fan-organized event Justice Con. "And most likely nothing, just based on, you know."

The fan movement aims to continue the Justice League trilogy beyond the Snyder Cut, as well as resurrect some canceled DC films like Ben Affleck's Batman movie. Hashtags like #DeathstrokeHBOMax, calling for a HBO Max series with Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, and #RestoreTheSnyderVerse have recently trended on Twitter.

Snyder added: "The reverence for the work is a thing that I never would dismiss and or in any way say I don't respect, and that I would not of course give my entire effort to support... If someone says to me, no matter who that person is, 'I really love that thing I wish you would make another one,' I'm not, personally, I'm not a person who says, 'well, that, you know, forget it,' I think that's rude... What's happened in the last, whatever, three years for [Zack Snyder's Justice League] to exist is impossible, so. That's all I think."

Zack Snyder's Justice League only made it to HBO Max after a passionate fan campaign brought it back from the dustbin of history – but it seems very unlikely that Justice League 2 or 3 will ever go into production. A recent trailer called the Snyder Cut "the completion of Zack Snyder's trilogy," and Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has poured water over hopes for both future installments of the SnyderVerse and the Ayer Cut – AKA David Ayer's version of Suicide Squad.

The DCEU's next offering is James Gunn's take on Task Force X with The Suicide Squad, which is due for release this August 6. Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max now, and if you're caught up on all four hours of the movie, check out our deep dives into everything you could possibly want to know about it here: