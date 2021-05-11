Zack Snyder on chance for more DC films: "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder"

Zack Snyder has talked about the chance for more DC movies in the "Snyder-verse".

"Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you will… Clearly, they're not interested in my take," he told Jake Hamilton. "But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in, I would have said originally, in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that. I love the characters and I love the worlds and I think it's an amazing place to make a movie and it's glorious IP, so there's that."

He added: "I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than, I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community is so, the intention is so pure, and I really have huge respect for it. I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with them and that they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of them, but who knows what they'll do."

Zack Snyder's Justice League only came about thanks to a passionate fan campaign under the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and in the wake of the movie's release fans have pivoted to another mission: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. This includes Justice League 2 and 3, as well as Ben Affleck's canceled Batman movie and a Deathstroke HBO Max project.

However, an HBO Max trailer calls the Snyder Cut "the completion of Zack Snyder's trilogy", and Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff recently poured water over hopes for more installments in the Snyder-verse, or the so-called Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming now on HBO Max, and the director's next movie, Army of the Dead, hits Netflix May 21. Until then, check out how to stream DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.