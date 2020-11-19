Netflix reveals You season 3 cast

Netflix has revealed the full cast for You season 3, and there are a lot of new faces joining Penn Badgley’s Joe and Victoria Pedretti’s Love. This isn’t surprising, though – Joe and Love left L.A. to start a new life in the suburbs after some terrible secrets came out at the end of season 2, so they were bound to cross paths with some new people.

The new object of Joe’s obsessive affections has been revealed, too – Michaela McManus will play Natalie, Joe’s married neighbour who we caught a glimpse of in the season 2 finale. You may have seen McManus as Jules in supernatural teen show The Vampire Diaries.

It’s already been announced that NCIS’ Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a “mom-fluencer” who pretends to welcome Love into her clique, while Scorpion’s Travis Van Winkle will be the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle.

Other new additions to the cast include Shannon Chan-Kent, who will play Kiki, a loyal member of Sherry’s mean girl clique, and Christopher Sean who’ll play her husband Brandon. Meanwhile, Chris O’Shea is Andrew, a stay-at-home dad and another member of Sherry’s social circle. His husband Jackson will be played by Bryan Safi.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Tati Gabrielle is Marienne, a no-nonsense, uptight librarian who keeps an eye on what’s going on in the neighbourhood. The Good Wife’s Ben Mehl will play her colleague, Dante, who’s a lot more chilled out.

Other members of this new community include Theo, a college student played by Dylan Arnold who has a difficult relationship with his stepfather and a tendency to get mixed up in other people’s business. Homeland's Mackenzie Astin will play Gil, a mild-mannered and good-hearted geology professor and Daredevil's Ayelet Zurer will play a couple’s therapist called Dr Chandra. Agents of SHIELD’s Jack Fisher will play a young Joe in flashbacks.

Phew. That’s a lot of new faces to contend with – and we can hazard a guess that things won’t end well for all of them with Joe and Love in the neighbourhood.