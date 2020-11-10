It's usually one of the first questions asked when upgrading a console, so it's understandable if you're looking for more info on Xbox Series X controller and accessory compatibility. Let's face it, those game pads and other add ons aren't exactly cheap, so after making a significant investment in an Xbox Series X or S you'll want to be able to reuse as much of your existing equipment as possible, to avoid any further initial costs. The good news is that most of your old items can be reused, so here's everything you need to know about Xbox Series X controller and accessory compatibility.

Can I use my old controllers and accessories with Xbox Series X and S

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Yes, almost all Xbox One controllers and accessories will be compatible with the Xbox Series X and S. Bear in mind that the new Xbox Series X and S controller has a USB-C connection rather than micro-USB, so you'll need to use a different charging cable for each of them where applicable.

Battery packs that were designed for Xbox One controllers, such as the Xbox Play & Charge Kit, should also be compatible with the new Xbox Series X and S controller. However, due to a small difference in size between the units, if the battery pack doesn't fit correctly then don't force it as damage may occur, and it should instead be replaced.

Can I use a Bluetooth headset with Xbox Series X and S

(Image credit: Apple)

No, general Bluetooth headsets such as Apple Air Pods are not compatible with Xbox Series X and S, so cannot be used for that purpose. Instead, you will need to connect either a wired headset, or a wireless headset that has been specifically designed or adapted to work with the Xbox Series X and S.