Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will be around 90 minutes long

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will have a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Xbox has revealed the official details for the E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase that's taking place on June 13, so we know exactly what to expect in terms of viewing. The event will run for around 90 minutes and will be capable of being streamed in 1080p at 60fps. However, if you like quality, the show will be available as a recording sometime after the live stream has ended in 4K quality at 60fps.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will have subtitle support in a number of languages where possible. In addition to that, a separate stream will have American Sign Language available and another one will include audio descriptions available in English.

Xbox has also confirmed that for those who may be co-streaming, it has "acquired re-transmission rights to all licensed music featured in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase". However, there's no guarantee that incorrect copyright claims will not be made.

Two more sleeps.The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is this Sunday. #XboxBethesdaTune in June 13 at 10am PT: https://t.co/v1NeqdE3dG pic.twitter.com/B0jdRqmjgBJune 11, 2021 See more

With the show running at around 90-minutes long, we're expecting a number of exciting announcements and reveals for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. We'll also be expecting to hear of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, xCloud, and potentially even see some the studio announce some new acquisitions.

For games, there's a chance we could see something from Hellblade 2 and perhaps even a look at Arkane's rumored Omen project. We're certainly expecting to see something from Bethesda's Starfield and 343 Industries' Halo Infinite.

E3 2021 is really getting into full swing now, with Summer Games Fest having started yesterday bringing a number of announcements with it. Today we've got Koch Media holding a showcase and then on June 12, we'll have more shows including Ubisoft Forward and Devolver Digital. with June 13 bringing the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, PC Gaming Show, and even our own Future Game Show Powered by WD_BLACK. June 14 will see a Capcom showcase and Take-Two Interactive, while June 15 will see the likes of a Nintendo Direct and Bandai Namco.

