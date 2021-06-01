Metro publisher Koch Media is joining Summer Games Fest next week

Koch Media will join the E3-season frenzy with a livestream on June 11.

As you can see in the announcement below, the Summer Games Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley will be adding in a showcase from publisher Koch Media next week on June 11. Next Friday at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST, the publisher will be present at the Summer Games Fest showcase to reveal brand new information about games in its vast publishing library.

As for what these games could potentially be though, it's still a bit of a mystery. Koch Media is the publisher for many developers spread out across the world, including the likes of Starbreeze with the upcoming Payday 3, as well as Deep Silver, itself a parent company to developers like Volition, who handle the Saints Row franchise.

It's hard to really speculate what Koch Media could be announcing, given the unknown states of some of their franchises. For example, the long-gestating Dead Island 2 hasn't been seen now for some years, and there's no information to go on about the future of the Saints Row franchise, to name but a few series in the vast library of Koch Media. Metro developer 4A Games recently announced a new game in the Metro series, but it's unlikely to show up during Koch's presentation.

The Summer Games Fest officially kicks off next week on June 10, when presenter Geoff Keighley will gather together some of the biggest names in games for a presentation over the course of several days. The likes of Activision, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be present at the showcase in some capacity, and we'll even be treated to a live performance by Weezer during the opening night on June 10.

Additionally, E3 2021 will be starting shortly after the Summer Games Fest begins that same week. We don't have too much information to go on about the E3 show for this year right now, which is taking place entirely online, as only a few publishers have revealed they plan to host presentations during the show. The likes of Xbox, Square Enix, and Ubisoft will all be presenting showcase at some point next weekend, but right now we don't know when, or what, they'll each be showcasing.

