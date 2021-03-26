Watch the latest episode of Totally Rated, featuring Fortnite

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites, brings you the latest and greatest in tech and games with review show Totally Rated. You can watch the newest episode right here.

This episode takes a deep dive into Fortnite season 6 with GamesRadar’s Iain Wilson.

"The most obvious change this season is the Spire - a massive tower at the center that currently contains the Foundation, who's sealed himself inside the Zero Point to save the island," says our Fortnite expert.

"In keeping with the Primal theme, there are now various animals roaming the island that can either be hunted or used to your advantage. These include wolves, warthogs, chickens, and frogs, and if you eliminate them they'll drop crafting items such as animal bones, along with meat that you can consume to regain health."

Meanwhile, Brendan Phillips of GamesRadar explores the Xbox Wireless Headset from Microsoft.

"The new Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset is one of the best gaming headsets on Xbox Series X and Series S right now.

"It has all the features you'd want from a high-end gaming headset at a price that makes headsets that are only slightly better but twice as much as a harder sell. The build quality is excellent, but it’s quite a small headset. But on the whole, you won't find a more rounded gaming headset on Xbox Series X for such a low price."

You can also find out more about some new tech with the Lenovo X12 Detachable.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.