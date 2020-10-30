Watch Dogs Legion masks: The best to wear while representing DedSec

Watch Dogs Legion masks are a huge aspect of the game. While they don't provide any in-game benefit in terms of perks or attributes, they're essential for every DedSec operative to prevent their identity while killing Albion officers and hunting down Zero Day. There are plenty of masks to choose from in Watch Dogs Legion, spanning various styles, but which are the best and what are their locations? Here are the best Watch Dogs Legion masks to hide your face, including the Defalt Mask which is an easter egg and very hard to find.

For all of our other Watch Dogs Legion guides, check out the links below:

5. Great Helm

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Kicking this list off we have a fabulous great helm, stained with the blood of the previous owner's triumphs. No sword or bullet is getting through this chunky beast, and you're certainly not getting identified while wearing it. Shame you can't equip a full suit of armour.

To get the great helm, go to the south-west corner of Southwark and look for The Mix. This mask is easy to access by some colourful shipping crates.

4. Leather Pilot Helmet

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you want to look like you've just finished shooting bombers out of the sky in a Spitfire, grab this leather pilot helmet. Probably the most "normal" mask on this list, it looks seriously cool doming enemies while donning this.

You can find it inside The Sandstone Residence, which is the huge building with the courtyard, north of Farringdon Station in the west side of the Islington & Hackney borough. It's worth noting that this entire building is the focal point for a huge story mission in the game and some rooms will be locked off until that point, so you may be better off waiting until then to grab this mask.

3. Lion Gargoyle

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

This thing looks like it weighs a tonne, but if you don't care about your operatives spine or posture, this lion gargoyle/door knocker-esque mask is excellent. Covered in green moss with a huge ring through its nose, it's a wonder anyone can see out of this thing when wearing it.

You can find it in the basement of Somerset House atop a wooden crate, which is in the north-east corner of the City of Westminster borough. Somerset House is the huge building next to Temple tube station.

2. Rotting Skull with Candles

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

If it weren't for the secret hidden mask that takes the top spot, this mask would be my favourite by far. It gives off serious Bloodborne vibes with the melting candles. Can you imagine walking into this down a dark alley?!

To get this mask, go to the Perry Harris Redevelopment Site in the City of Westminster Borough. This is the construction site to the north-east of Horseferry Road tube station. You'll find it on a wooden balcony near a stepladder.

1. Defalt Mask

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Finally, we have this incredible mask. For anyone who's played the first Watch Dogs game, you might recognise it as Defalt's Mask, one of the antagonists in the game.

It's the hardest one on the list to get by far though, because you can't just pick it up like you can the rest, and it's not marked on the map. Well, it is, but not in the right place.

Firstly, wait till shortly before 2am in-game. Fast travel to Cannon Street tube station in the City of London, then head south to the River Thames. Underneath the building to the south of the tube station is a walkway, just past a Staroger Coffee shop with wooden decking. You'll know you're in the right place if there's an orange ladder descending into the river. At 2am, jump off the side, then turn around and you'll see a mossy doorway along from the ladder, with a padlock on.

If it's 2am, you'll be able to open up this door, head inside, and grab the mask from the room of mannequins. This will have teleported you further along the river towards London Bridge. You'll recognise this room if you've completed the story, along with the previously inaccesible mask.

The "correct" way to solve this small puzzle is to find the QR code you can see on one of the posters in the room during the mission when you're hacking the cameras. Scan it with your phone in real life and it'll give you a pop-up that says "0/6 Find my private party @ 2am". You're not given any clues to the location though, that part is left up to you. But we've explained how to do it above anyway, so enjoy!