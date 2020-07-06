Warzone Starter Pack is available now and it's the best deal for some quick CoD points

The new Warzone Starter Pack is the deal to beat if you were planning on picking up any new skins or other in-game purchases.

The Warzone Starter Pack is a limited-time $4.99 / £4.30 bundle that includes 500 Call of Duty points, the Epic Operator Skin for Kreuger, a Legendary Shotgun Blueprint - which includes five attachments - and more goodies, all for the price you'd normally pay for 500 Call of Duty points. Here's the full list of content included with the Warzone Starter Pack.

500 Call of Duty Points ($4.99 value)

Epic Operator Skin for Kreuger

Legendary Shotgun Blueprint

Epic Calling Card

Epic Emblem

60-Minute Double XP Token

60-Minute Double Battle Pass Tier XP Token

Though it's called the Warzone Starter Pack, you can also use the points and other content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 's standard multiplayer mode if you own it. The Call of Duty points are even usable in a range of Call of Duty games beyond Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone , though you'll need to load one of those games up first to register the purchase before you can use them elsewhere.

If Call of Duty follows the example of the Fortnite Starter Pack , the Warzone Starter Pack will be available with this current loadout of goods for a limited time before it's taken down for a while. Then it will return with a new host of goods and the usual collection of in-game currency - so if you're into this first loadout, you'll want to act fast before it's gone.

