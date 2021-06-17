Warzone Red Door locations, map and how they work

If you want to know where to find Warzone red doors have all the details, map and locations you could need. Warzone Red Doors have been added in Season 4 and, currently, they’re quite mysterious. Following the season 4 update, Raven Software has implemented a slew of changes including balancing tweaks, a new limited time event, new operators, weapons, and of course, the new Red Doors.

These Warzone Red Doors have been teased and hinted at for a while now, and Call of Duty Warzone players have started to utilize them following the launch of the new season. In this guide, we’ll show you everything we know about the Red Doors, such as their known spawn locations, how they work, and why you’d want to utilize them.

Since there’s still a lot left to learn about the Warzone Red Doors, this post will be updated as more secrets are discovered. Here’s what we know about the Warzone Red Doors.

Warzone Red Door map

Firstly, we recommend taking a look at the map above. These have all of the known Warzone Red Door locations. Keep in mind, there are likely several more spawns, but for the time being, these are the ones we’ve been able to confirm.

The main thing to note is that Warzone Red Doors do not spawn in the same spot each match. It seems like there are a number of possible spawn locations and in every game one of those Red Doors will appear. In other words, sometimes, the Red Door will spawn at Old Mine, for example, other times, it won’t.

At this point, it’s unclear if a Red Door spawns each and every game and if so, how many. Judging by other similar points of interest in the past, it’s likely that at least one will appear each and every game.

Below are details on each of the known locations. The images we provided depict where the Red Door will spawn (even if we couldn’t grab an image of the Red Door itself). If the Red Door doesn’t appear, try one of the other locations. The nice thing is that Red Doors make a humming noise when you’re close, so try and listen for them when you’re near.

If a Red Door spawns, interact with it to open it and then walk through it to be teleported.

1. Old Mine Red Door

This one appears in the northwest section of the map by the Old Mine area. Look for it in the “L” shaped building towards the north of this area.

2. Factory Red Door

The Red Door in Factor spawns in the big building in the center of this area. You can find it on the lowest floor beneath the plane on the north side by the fire extinguisher on the wall.

3. Stadium 1

There are two known Red Door spawns in Stadium. The first one can be found on the northern side by the scoreboard on the west side, just above the steps. You can actually see it as you parachute in.

4. Stadium 2

The second known Stadium Red Door location is on the northeast side on the second floor inside one of the offices. Check the room with the eraser board and blue posters on the walls.

5. Salt Mine

The other known location is in Salt Mine in the larger building to the north. It’s on the western side next to a stack of crates and wood.

Other Red Door locations

It’s highly likely there are more Red Door locations to discover. Some players have reported seeing some in Hospital and Downtown, though we weren’t able to verify their exact locations. We’ll update this guide with more Red Door spawns as they’re discovered.

How do Red Doors work?

In essence, the Warzone Red Doors serve as teleportation devices that send you to one of a number of possible locations around the map. Currently, it seems like the location a Red Door will take you to is random, but there are a fixed number of possibilities. So far, they’re all labeled as “Stations.” For instance, players have discovered Alpha Station, Bravo Station, Charlie Station, and so on.

Each of these ending locations place you in a torture room, but grant you with loot such as a few orange chests, weapons, killstreaks, a Durable Gas Mask, and possibly the Specialist Bonus, which gives you all the perks in the game.

Since the Warzone Red Doors have only just been added, it’s unclear how many possible Station locations there are, but so far, around 10 have been discovered. All of the ending rooms look similar: they’re small, feature an interrogation chair, and a hefty amount of loot.

The interesting thing is that one Red Door can teleport you to any number of possible locations. For instance, you could definitely end up in different locations even if you take the same Red Door multiple times.

From what we’ve seen, there isn’t much rhyme or reason for which Station you’ll be taken to. The other thing is that players have reported Red Doors to be one time use per match. However, we have seen multiple players from a squad utilize the same Red Door, so perhaps they’re one time use per match per team. We weren’t able to verify what happens to a Red Door once a team uses it, but we’ll update this guide when we find out more information.

Why use a Red Door?

Aside from the fantastic loot you get from traversing through a Red Door, the other reason to use them is to get around the map easier. It’s tough to plan around the Red Doors since their spawns are random, but if you find one, it can certainly get you out of a bind. From what we’ve seen, the Red Doors tend to teleport you to a far away location, but hopefully the game knows not to send you into the gas.

It’s possible other players who know the locations of the Stations could camp at one of them to wait and see if someone goes through, though with so many possible points, it’s unlikely you’ll encounter this.

