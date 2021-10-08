When is the Warzone Haunting event happening for Halloween

We know that the Warzone Haunting event is on its way while we progress through October towards Halloween, as several teases have been made as part of the introduction to Warzone Season 6. It's also not a huge surprise that we'd get a follow up to last year's Haunting of Verdansk event, which saw spooky changes to the map, horror-themed challenges and items to unlock, and even the opportunity to become a zombie so you could terrorize your living opponents! There's still a shroud of mystery over what exactly is happening for Halloween in 2021, but if you're looking for information on the Warzone Haunting event then here's everything we know so far.

When is the Warzone Haunting event

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Haunting event will officially begin on October 19 this year, and run until November 2, so we get two full weeks of Halloween horror across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War multiplayer modes. A full announcement is due to be made on October 18 via the Call of Duty blog, but we can already reveal some details for what will be added during the Warzone Haunting event.

What is being added for the Warzone Haunting event

I got booted out of my zombies match and when I went back into multiplayer Ghostface was appearing on the Warsaw team! SICK 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Of0LkffjC7October 6, 2021 See more

To get started, we know that some new Halloween-themed Operators will be available for the Warzone Haunting event. As you can see in the above video from Ryan B of the KARNAGE Clan, a gameplay blip lead to the reveal of Ghostface from the Scream movies as a new Operator. The cinematic video for Ghostface also matches the teaser for the Warzone Haunting event seen at the end of the official Season 6 trailer, and this was basically confirmed by the official Call of Duty Twitter responding to Ryan's tweet with a clip of Ghostface accompanied by the message "Shhh… the scares begin on 10/19."

(Image credit: Activision)

Look carefully at the end of that video, and you'll also see another Operator flash up briefly on screen. This looks very much like Scarecrow, the supervillain from the Batman universe, complete with tattered mask and toxin tubing. We'll have to wait and see if he has any special moves to spread fear through the opposing team, and if any other spooky Operators are joining the fight.

(Image credit: Activision)

Elsewhere, the LAPA submachine gun can be unlocked either as a Warzone Haunting event reward, or purchased as a weapon blueprint from a Store bundle during that time. We're also promised a spooky Halloween version of a classic multiplayer map, as well as some additional game modes, and we should have further details on all of this very soon so make sure you check back.

