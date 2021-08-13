The best Warzone EM2 loadout options - buff stats, boost range and more

The Warzone EM2 is a new assault rifle that arrived in season 5 and there's a lot to like about this hefty British AR. For starters it's got a decent, low power but crystal clear optic built in that means you can free up a slot. It also has almost zero recoil, and almost the highest damage in it's class, beaten only by the Oden in Call of Duty Warzone. However the EM2 has marginal better accuracy, a better fire rate, greater mobility and control.

It's a slow firing but heavy hitter that can down an enemy in as little as three shots across a good chunk of medium to long range. You might have some issues at extremely close range, but outside of room-sweeping distance this thing is poundingly lethal. And, thanks to that built in scope, its one of the few guns in Warzone that's pretty much good to go without any attachments.

So if you like the sound of all that, let's take a look at some Warzone EM2 loadout options and attachments that can coax even more out of this British bullpup.

Best Warzone EM2 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - Infantry Compensator

- Infantry Compensator Barrel - 25.8" Task Force

- 25.8" Task Force Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

- Bruiser Grip Handle - Airborne Elastic Wrap

- Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock - SAS Combat Stock

This Warzone EM2 loadout is a build that basically amps up what's already there. It's a gun with almost no recoil (a minimal upwards pull that drifts slightly to the left) so the Infantry Compensator further reigns in what little recoil there is. The 25.8" Task Force barrel boosts damage, range and bullet velocity in exchange for a little starting ammo and a minor reduction in recoil control the muzzle attachment has already compensated for. The Bruiser Grip boosts movement, sprinting, shooting and aim speed, to keep you mobile, as does the SAS Combat Stock which raises movement speed and aim walking speed. There's a slight penalty to hip fire accuracy but that shouldn't be a problem at the ranges you'll be using this. And, finally, the Airborne Elastic Wrap improves your aim down sights (ADS) time so you can use that built in sight faster.

Best Warzone EM2 heavy/LMG loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - Infantry Compensator

- Infantry Compensator Barrel - 27.4" Ranger

- 27.4" Ranger Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

- Bruiser Grip Magazine - Stanag 40 RND

- Stanag 40 RND Handle - SARS Jungle Grip

Given that the Warzone EM2 is such a heavy hitter and great at range, you can add attachments to boost it into an almost LMG like weapon, providing sustained fire that will make any enemy think twice about charging you down. This build hangs off the Stanag 40 RND magazine. It's the largest option and gives you a big ammo boost at the cost of reduced reload quickness and slower ADS. The Infantry Compensator is back to help with the recoil, which will be more important if you're firing for longer. While the SARS Jungle Grip will buff up the accuracy, and help with flinch resistance to keep you on target during prolonged shooting. The 27.4" Ranger barrel give you increased bullet velocity to help lay down fire faster, although it does slow your walking movement speed. To counter that the Bruiser Grip boost movement, sprinting, shooting and aim speed.

Warzone EM2 range loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Optic - SUSAT Multizoom

- SUSAT Multizoom Barrel - 26.3" Takedown

- 26.3" Takedown Handle - Airborne Elastic Wrap

- Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock - Raider Stock

- Raider Stock Handle - Airborne Elastic Wrap

This build uses the EM2's steady, minimal recoil to push the range and is the only time we'd ditch the built in sight. It all hangs off the SUSAT Multizoom scope which gives you 2x and 4x magnification options ,and lets you comfortably fight medium and long range. The 26.3" Takedown barrel give you a 150% increase to damage range, while the Airborne Elastic Wrap improves ADS time and flinch resistance. You'll lose a bit of movement speed and sprint to fire time for that but it shouldn't be an issue if you're fighting at longer ranges. Plus the Raider Stock boosts your sprint to fire and aim walking movement speed to counter it. That comes at the expense of reduced hip fire accuracy but, again, that shouldn't be an issue for ranged play.

