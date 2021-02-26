Warzone best LC10 loadouts - a well-rounded SMG with low recoil

We have the best Warzone LC10 loadouts here if you're interested in the new Cold War SMG. Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War season 2 is live right now, with lots of new content to enjoy for free. And one of the new guns is the LC10, an SMG with high damage, “impressive” muzzle velocity, and low recoil. Because of this, the LC10 is a solid choice for medium range scenarios, allowing you to land your shots with ease, even if your opponent isn’t at point blank range. Though, up close the LC10 is an effective choice, as well, making this an ideal firearm for many situations. These are the best Warzone LC10 loadouts to use right now.

Warzone best LC10 loadout for close quarters

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 13.9” Task Force

: 13.9” Task Force Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Before jumping into some medium range to all-around builds, let’s first cover what an SMG does best: taking out enemies up close. For this LC10 loadout we recommend sticking with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle, so you don’t show up on the minimap, while also improving your recoil control. It will lower your damage range, but since you’re using this build up close, that shouldn’t matter. And thanks to the improved vertical recoil control, you’ll have a much easier time holding down the trigger to secure those close quarters eliminations.

Next, you’ll want to use the 13.9” Task Force Barrel, which boosts your mobility, damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. This will help you land your shots while being able to move slightly faster. After that, we advise going with the No Stock, to give you a faster sprint to fire time, perfect for enemies who appear unexpectedly.

We then recommend using the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel, which improves your vertical and horizontal recoil. This will always come in handy, regardless of range. Finally, go with the Salvo 52 RND Fast Mag for the extra ammo. You can use the STANAG 55 RND Ammunition, but it’s a little slower in every regard, so the 52 RND Fast Mag will work better up close.

Warzone best LC10 loadout for medium range

Warzone best guns | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone best DMR loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Best Warzone SP-R 208 loadouts | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone best Grau loadout | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone AUG loadouts | Warzone FiNN LMG | best Warzone JAK-12 loadouts | Best Warzone AS VAL loadouts

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : SOCOM Eliminator

: SOCOM Eliminator Barrel : 11.9” Reinforced Heavy

: 11.9” Reinforced Heavy Optic : SnapPoint

: SnapPoint Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Arguably the best way to use the LC10 is at medium range, so this LC10 loadout will help you in those situations. Start with the SOCOM Eliminator Muzzle to improve your recoil control and aiming stability. Then, go with the 11.9” Reinforced Heavy Barrel to help with your damage range and bullet velocity - once again, a great choice for medium range.

Since you’ll be using this build from afar, we recommend going with an Optic to ensure you’re as accurate as possible. The SnapPoint is very clean, but go with whatever you prefer. You won’t need anything with too much magnification, but at least 1.25x will work wonders. Again, the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel is excellent to improve your vertical and horizontal recoil control.

Finally, we advise going with the STANAG 55 RND Ammunition to ensure you’ve got plenty of ammo to take out enemies at medium range. The 52 RND Mags will give you a slight speed boost, but when firing from medium range, every bullet counts. You’ll also notice this build is unsurpassed and is a bit slower, so don’t expect to dominate up close when using these attachments. Instead, you’ll want to focus on accuracy and depending on the distance, you should tap the trigger instead of holding it down.

Warzone best LC10 loadout all-around

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 13.9” Task Force Barrel

: 13.9” Task Force Barrel Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

In Warzone, you’ll come across many different situations, so you’ll want to bring a well-rounded LC10 loadout with you to the fight. Go with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle this time to avoid showing up on the minimap when firing, and to boost your vertical recoil control. After that, we recommend the 13.9” Task Force Barrel for improved damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed - all of which are useful at close to medium range.

Then, we recommend the Raider Stock, which increases your ADS firing move speed, your aim walking movement speed, and your sprint to fire time - once again, great for many situations - but especially up close. Then, we advise sticking with the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel for improved recoil control.

Finally, the STANAG 55 RND Ammunition will ensure you’ve got plenty of ammo to secure one or more eliminations. If you find it to be too slow, you can downgrade to the Salvo 52 RND, which will improve your speed and lower your reload times. This build will work up close and at medium range, which is ideal since Warzone engagements come in all forms. While it might be best to focus on either close quarters or medium range, it does pay to have something that works well for both, even if it doesn’t dominate in either regard.