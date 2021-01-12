WandaVision, Loki, She-Hulk, and more Marvel shows’ runtimes and episode counts revealed

Expect feature-length adventures from Marvel on Disney Plus – at least in terms of combined runtime. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has given ballpark figures for how long each episode will be and how many episodes we’re getting for the likes of WandaVision, Loki, and even Moon Knight.

“We're looking at it as developing [the Disney Plus shows] as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes,” Feige told Collider when asked about runtimes for the upcoming MCU series.

“She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes.”

Moon Knight will also fall into the latter bracket of a smaller batch of six longer episodes – something that will be music to the ears of Marvel fans who routinely saw Netflix series involving The Defenders run out of steam after 13 episodes in a season.

WandaVision, meanwhile, is set to premiere the first two of its nine episodes on January 15 – and will each run at around 30 minutes. In total, the new Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus will amount to roughly 300 minutes each – meaning a five-hour runtime. Avengers: Endgame, eat your heart out.

And there could be even more shows on the way. Talking to Deadline while promoting WandaVision, Feige was asked whether he would revive the Netflix-era superheroes. "Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus," he said. "But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything."

After an enforced 18-month hiatus, it appears we’re getting more MCU adventures than ever before.

