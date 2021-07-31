Valheim's Hearth and Home update will let you flash your cash with coin stacks and treasure chests

Iron Gate Studios has dropped a timely update about its co-op Viking game, Valheim, confirming it is still "on track" to release Hearth & Home "this very quarter".

Although we knew Valheim's Hearth and Home update was on the way, recently it had all gone a little quiet over at Iron Gate. Today, however, we've been treated to new information about how we'll be able to protect our wealth when the new update rolls out, including confirmation we'll be able to show off coin stacks, coin piles, treasure chests, and iron grates when the update finally drops.

We also got a couple of sneaky screenshots showing off new items , too– take a (jealous) peek below:

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

"We can’t believe it’s been over a month since we shared more details on Hearth & Home, and it’s time to share more!" the team said in an update shared on the Steam community page (thanks, PC Gamer). "We have begun wrapping up our summer break, and wanted to share some new content we’ve been working on.

"We’re still on track to deliver the update this very quarter, and as always, thank you for your kindness and patience," the blog post adds. "Your response to our roadmap post in June was super supportive, and the questions that came through in the Reddit AMA gave us lots of inspiration for future updates."

That's not all, either. The team has further expanded with a new programmer, animator, and QA Manager set to join the indie team next month.

